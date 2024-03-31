Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Boyd, Dowie salute in Bendigo Dragon Mile open races

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 31 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Boyd (male) and Katherine Dowie (female) after claiming the open honours in Sunday's Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Harrison Boyd (male) and Katherine Dowie (female) after claiming the open honours in Sunday's Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

HARRISON Boyd and Katherine Dowie both warned up for the upcoming Australian Athletics Championships by winning the open classes in the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.