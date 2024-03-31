Boyd, Dowie salute in Bendigo Dragon Mile open races

HARRISON Boyd and Katherine Dowie both warned up for the upcoming Australian Athletics Championships by winning the open classes in the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile on Sunday.
It was a hometown men's open win for 19-year-old Boyd, who was victorious in a time of 4:14.2 as he finished ahead of Avery McDermid (4:16.4) and Josh Mcleod (4:20.2).
The victory along Pall Mall and View Street was the first time Boyd has taken out the men's open race at the Dragon Mile.
"It's good preparation for the nationals in a couple of weeks," said Boyd, who will contest the 1500m at the national championships to be held in Adelaide from April 11-19.
"It's a fun event to get out and have a run in and there was good support from the crowd... I heard my name a few times, which was good."
For Shepparton's Dowie - who is originally from Carisbrook - Bendigo is proving to be a happy hunting ground.
Her win in Sunday's open women's race came four weeks after she won the women's 10km at the Bendigo Fun Run on March 3.
Dowie, 24, has won previously as a junior at the Dragon Mile, but her win on Sunday in a time of 4:46.5 was her first open female victory.
"It's always a great event here and really nice to win," Dowie said.
"I wasn't really aiming for any specific time, just to go out and run as hard as I could."
Dowie will race the 5000m at the upcoming national championships.
The Bendigo Dragon Mile has been raced as part of the Bendigo Easter Festival since 1987.
GRADE 4 & UNDER GIRLS MINI MILE
1st - Aimee Griffin
Time: 3:18.2
2nd - Emery Mackin
3rd - Amy Vance
.......................................
GRADE 4 & UNDER BOYS MINI MILE
1st - James Davenport
Time: 3:13.0
2nd - Max Nielsen
3rd - Ronny Epps
.......................................
GRADE 5-6 GIRLS
1st - Alice Mcintosh
Time: 5:58.9
2nd - Macaila Bannan
3rd - Lauren Davenport
.......................................
GRADE 5-6 BOYS
1st - Felix Burgess
Time: 5:27.7
2nd - Xavier O'Grady
3rd - Tate McQueen
.......................................
YEAR 7-8 GIRLS
1st - Mila Childs
Time: 5:38.7
2nd - April Wainwright
3rd - Alexa Schultz
.......................................
YEAR 7-8 BOYS
1st - Tyler Fynch
Time: 4:50.2
2nd - Archie Grant
3rd - Perrie Grant
.......................................
YEAR 9-10 GIRLS
1st - Grace Mulqueen
Time: 5:29.8
2nd - Millie Mcintosh
3rd - Charlie McQueen
.......................................
YEAR 9-10 BOYS
1st - Charlie Bannan
Time: 4:48.8
2nd - Isaac Gillett
3rd - Jude Barrett
.......................................
YEAR 11-12 GIRLS
1st - Genevieve Nihill
Time: 5:33.2
2nd - Chelsea Whittle
3rd - Abbey Cartner
.......................................
YEAR 11-12 BOYS
1st - Charles Barrett
Time: 4:15.8
2nd - Kade Hutchinson
3rd - Kobi MacDonald
.......................................
OPEN FEMALE
1st - Katherine Dowie
Time: 4:46.5
2nd - Amy Canavan
3rd - Rebecca Anfuso
.......................................
OPEN MALE
1st - Harrison Boyd
Time: 4:14.2
2nd - Avery McDermid
3rd - Josh Mcleod
.......................................
40-PLUS FEMALE
1st - Katy Kijek
Time: 6:41.2
2nd - Melissa Douglas
3rd - Nat Stevens
.......................................
40-PLUS MALE
1st - Tony Maxwell
Time: 5:03.6
2nd - Steven Curtain
3rd - Luke Brophy
.......................................
50-PLUS FEMALE
1st - Ruth Sandeman
Time: 6:24.8
2nd - Rebecca Soulsby
3rd - Erika Bedyn
.......................................
50-PLUS MALE
1st - Philip Barrett
Time: 5:27.3
2nd - David Cripps
3rd - Gordon Knight
.......................................
