Bendigo BMX duo to race at World Championships in America

TWO members of the Bendigo BMX Club are bound for the United States to compete at the BMX World Championships.
The duo of Makenna Thornton and Matt White will have the chance to vie for world titles when the championships are held at Rock Hill, South Carolina, in May.
Aged just 10, Makenna is headed for her first World Championships less than three years after taking up BMX racing.
Makenna, who will race in the 10-girls class, earned her selection at the World Championships after finishing 12th at the national championships.
Makenna says one of the aspects of BMX racing she most enjoys is travel and although still being relatively new to the sport she has already seen plenty of Australia having raced in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Ballarat and Geelong and now the chance to do so in America.
"It's very exciting... I'm not too nervous yet and I'm really looking forward to it," Makenna said.
Makenna is in Grade Five at St Liborious Primary School and while this will be her first time competing at the World Championships, White is certainly no stranger to it.
This will be White's seventh time racing at the World Championships, with the 26-year-old to compete in the 25-29 men's division in both the 20 inch and 24 inch classes.
White is the reigning national champion in both classes.
"I haven't been to the World Championships since 2016, so I'm looking forward to being part of it again," White said.
"I stepped away from racing after doing my junior elite racing and now I'm back into it just doing it for fun.
"I got injured at the start of the year (fractured kneecap), so it has been a short preparation, but I am back to 100 per cent now and, hopefully, I can make a final.
"It's great for the club to have two riders at the World Championships and, hopefully, it inspires others as well."
White first started BMX racing 20 years ago.
"I like the thrill of going fast, but these days for me it really is just about the enjoyment of riding my bike," White said.
The BMX World Championships will be held from May 12-18.
