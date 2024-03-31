Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo BMX duo to race at World Championships in America

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 31 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Matt White and Makenna Thornton will race at the BMX World Championships in America in May. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo's Matt White and Makenna Thornton will race at the BMX World Championships in America in May. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

TWO members of the Bendigo BMX Club are bound for the United States to compete at the BMX World Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.