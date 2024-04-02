LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: INGLEWOOD

DEVELOPMENT will be the main focus of new Inglewood playing coach Abbey Hayes in 2024.
Back in A-grade last season after a year off in 2022, the Blues made definite progress last season under former coaches Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman, winning two games and being ultra-competitive in plenty more.
The challenge now will be take another step or hopefully two.
The Blues did unearth some progressive young talent last season, among them goal shooter Emily Leech.
Added to last year's best and fairest Hayes and some promising newcomers to the club, the Blues have the nucleus of a side which should continue to grow stronger as the season progresses and be able to jag a few more wins this time around.
While they are definitely a work in progress, encouraging signs have emerged from the club's practice matches.
How have things gone in your practice matches?
"We played Wedderburn (two weeks ago) and they are pretty strong, so it was good for us to see where we sit and to challenge ourselves against a very competitive team. We identified lots of things to work on and lots of things to put in place for the season. But most of all, it was just good to have a hit-out. We have a lot of new faces at the club, so it was a good chance to test out some combinations and see how everything looks. We also played Wycheproof, although I wasn't there for that one, so I can't comment too much on that one. We haven't put too much pressure on ourselves in the practice matches, it's been more about putting into action the things we have been working on during the pre-season and see where we sit."
Note: The Blues have also played Dunolly.
Has anyone in particular stood out in your practice matches or during pre-season?
"Jaylen Hoskin has come to us this year from Bridgewater and she is a really strong defender. She's stood out in our practice matches. We've got quite a few new players and we're still working on combinations. There will be a fair bit of movement between our teams because we are so new. We'll start with an A-B squad and go from there."
Inglewood unearthed some quite promising younger players last season. How have they kicked on over the summer?
"(Goal shooter) Emily Leech is one of our youngest ones to come through the ranks at Inglewood and she is very committed to training and very responsive to feedback. She has definitely improved over the pre-season. I'm really looking forward to seeing her play this year and seeing how she works with our other goalers and how they combine together."
How are you liking and adapting to the coaching role?
"It's a challenge, but a good challenge. I am really enjoying it so far, working with the girls. We do have a lot of things to work on, but I am pleased with where we have got to so far. I can see a lot of potential in the group. I guess we are in the 'building blocks' stage again with where are at, being only our second year back in A-grade. We're just looking to build the culture around the netball and the club as a whole, but not putting any pressure on ourselves. We want to make it enjoyable and fun and from there improve and be more competitive this year."
Encouragingly for Inglewood and the competition, things do look to be tracking upwards?
"Definitely. We are getting great numbers to training and everyone is training well. We can only go up from there."
Have you set yourselves an early goal in terms of a certain number of wins early in the season or a desired ladder position?
"We all play to play finals, but we don't want to put any unwanted pressure on ourselves. I'm really hoping to implement or put some strategies in place that can help us win or develop, rather than saying 'we want to win a certain number of games'. Hopefully once we put things into practice, being more competitive against all teams will come naturally."
You have a late start to the season with a bye in round, statistically from last season, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine gives you a good chance in round two for a first-up win?
"It's a bit unfortunate not to be playing round one, but we won't be underestimating any team, including Serp. We won't be going into any game with any preconceived ideas. We'll just aim to be as prepared as possible every game."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
Bye
ROUND 2 - April 20
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Marong (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
Bye
ROUND 11 - June 29
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Marong (h)
