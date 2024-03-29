Crooked Kitchen eatery works towards a green goal of zero emissions

Crooked Kitchen has been encouraging patrons to use keep-cups and bowls, is looking to buy locally and has cut costs in power bills in a bid to make it a zero-emissions zone.
The Lyttleton Terrace eatery has tapped into a Bendigo council program helping businesses with emissions.
Owner Luke Goodson said he first became aware of "Beat the Power Bills" program after a mass email was sent out last year by the council.
Since joining up, he said it had saved him thousands of dollars.
Mr Goodson said it was always a goal to become more climate friendly since he took over the business four years ago.
"I have two kids and I sometimes wonder what kind of world we are going to be leaving them if we continue on the path that we are on with waste," he said.
Mr Goodson said it had been difficult to find information about how small businesses could cut emissions before he found the council program.
"The biggest hurdle we faced is knowing what to do effectively," he said.
"From our experience there is not a lot of info on how a small business can lower their emissions, everyone knows about solar panels and that is about it."
The program has given him ideas on what to do next.
Mr Goodson said after getting part of the roof repaired he was looking at now installing solar panels.
He said other steps included buying locally, speaking to suppliers about lowering their emissions and updating equipment .
Zero emission business education and support officer for the Bendigo sustainability group, Time Drylie, said it was the council's goal to have all businesses in the Greater Bendigo area at net-zero emissions by 2030.
Mr Drylie said the program was also supported by the Greater Bendigo climate collaboration group.
"(The program) is an initiative to help businesses of all sizes to reduce their emissions but also to reduce costs," he said.
"We know there is a lot of pressure, there is rising costs so it is looking at the benefits of being involved from a costs perspective but also in the community."
Mr Drylie said if any businesses had questions about the program or their eligibility to contact the sustainability group.
