Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Castlemaine State Festival in voluntary administration after 'heavy losses'

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 28 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maloya Moshpit previewing the 2023 Castlemaine State Festival. Pictre by Noni Hyett
The Maloya Moshpit previewing the 2023 Castlemaine State Festival. Pictre by Noni Hyett

One of Australia's longest running regional arts festivals has gone into voluntary administration after suffering "heavy losses".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.