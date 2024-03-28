Pilgrims march through Bendigo's street in Sandhurst diocese's 150th year

Hundreds of pilgrims marched across Bendigo from St Kilian's church to the Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Palm Sunday in the lead up to Easter.
The march was also significant as this year it is the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Sandhurst.
On March 30 1854, the Diocese was formed from four mission stations which included Bendigo - known as Sandhurst at the time - Heathcote, Beechworth and Wangaratta.
Pilgrims gathered at St Kilian's Church and were welcomed to Country by Troy Firebrace, Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta man.
Bishop Shane Mackinlay then blessed a specially commissioned Processional Cross and Pilgrims before they walked through Bendigo to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Palm Sunday is the start of the last week of Lent and celebrates the arrival of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
The Diocese will hold Easter masses and services during the weekend.
Vigil masses and Easter morning masses will be held at all 40 parishes,
People who have gone through a program to become Catholic will be baptised on Saturday, March 29.
