Brick, pitchfork and didgeridoo allegedly used in violent home invasion

Two men accused of using a brick, pitchfork and a didgeridoo during an Echuca home invasion have pleaded not guilty to the incident.
Moama father Daniel Cooper, 27, and 35-year-old Echuca man Nakkara Arthur Edwards will now face a County Court trial over their alleged actions on March 5, 2023, in Echuca.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard during a committal hearing that both men had intellectual disabilities, had previous drug issues and had been in custody since May 2023.
For the alleged crimes on March 5, 2023, the pair were each charged with:
Appearing as part of a committal hearing on March 28, the victim of the home invasion said those who did attend his property "could have been eaten" by his dogs - a Fox Terrier and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier - if they had not been locked away.
He also told the magistrate if those responsible attended his home again "you'll never see them again".
The victim claimed a group of three men approached his house looking to talk to one of his family members.
He told the court he said the family member was asleep and the trio walked "back down the driveway talking to one another".
He said they turned around a short time later, came back and one of the accused - Mr Edwards - entered the home wearing a black COVID mask.
The victim claimed Mr Edwards "pushed straight past" him into the house.
Mr Cooper was alleged to have been standing in the front doorway as the victim tried to block him.
The victim alleged Mr Edwards then used a brick to smash holes into a wall between the heater and kitchen door.
He claimed Mr Edwards then picked up a didgeridoo belonging to the victim to try to "belt through the (internal) door" to get to the victim's family member.
The police informant told the court a pitchfork, a packet of cigarettes, a phone, a didgeridoo and a brick were seized.
The victim alleged one or both of the accused smashed his front windows and the windows in his ute.
Mr Cooper also faces other charges including:
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the above charges.
He is facing a committal mention on April 3, 2024 with a directions hearing in the County Court on April 26.
Mr Cooper also pleaded guilty to carving "Daz" and a love heart with a second person's name in the Bendigo Courthouse cells. He was convicted and discharged for this matter.
Mr Edwards also faced a number of charges which were eventually discharged - including a theft of petrol, and driving while disqualified.
He also faced charges for damaging windows and door in Echuca to the value of $1500.
Mr Edwards' summary matters will continue in the Magistrates' Court on April 30, 2024.
He will join Mr Cooper for a directions hearing in the County Court in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.