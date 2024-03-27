'I'll f***ing shoot her with the .22': Bendigo firearms accused denied bail

A Bendigo man facing a number of firearms charges and who is accused of making a threat to kill has been denied bail after he was arrested on March 22.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Robert Bowen, 43, was accused of making the threat at a Bendigo home where police later discovered a number of firearms.
Bowen appeared in the dock, having been in custody since his arrest, wearing a blue shirt, tracksuit pants and white slip-on slippers. He is balding and his arm tattoos were visible as he applied for bail.
He is yet to enter a formal plea.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf acknowledged Bowen had serious issues with methylamphetamine and heroin, and that he was non-compliant with medication for bipolar.
Police said capped and uncapped needles were discovered at the home, alongside a number of firearms - passed on from a recently deceased family member - and a gel blaster he said he discovered as hard rubbish in Melbourne.
Bowen has former convictions for matters including making threats to kill, recklessly causing injury, false imprisonment, choking a person to unconsciousness and an unlawful assault by strangulation.
The court heard one of his previous attacks on another person had involved him jumping on a table which was on top of a victim.
His most recent conviction is from September 2023.
The court heard Bowen admitted he had never had a firearm licence while he told police he "didn't know how to operate" the gel blaster.
The day before his arrest, an independent witness heard shots being fired, which was confirmed by one of the victims of the threat to kill on March 22.
Another person who regularly attends the area also spoke to police expressing a fear that Bowen's behaviour was escalating.
On March 22, Bowen is alleged to have said to two victims, "if you don't f*** her off I'll f***ing shoot her with the .22".
The court heard discussion about whether that threat constituted a threat to kill as he had not explicitly said he would "kill" the victim.
The alleged victim said to police she believed Bowen would have carried out the threat.
Firearms officer Leading Senior Constable Mark Wilkinson told the court some calibre .22 firearms could not put a dint in the wall, while "others could kill everyone in this courtroom" - adding that it depended on the ammunition.
Ms Metcalf acknowledged Bowen had experienced childhood trauma as a ward of the state until he was 15.
She said he was "urgently in need of assistance" for drug and mental health concerns.
His charges include:
Bowen will return to court on May 13, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.