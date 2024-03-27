Firm As A Rock saddles up for $100,000 feature on Good Friday

BENDIGO trainer Graham Donaldson is hoping a light weight and an affinity for the Yarra Valley track will bring out the best in Firm As A Rock in the $100,000 Country Trainers Final (1500m) on Good Friday.
The tough-as-nails mare will fly the flag for the stable on a big afternoon of public holiday racing.
It's only the third time Victoria has hosted thoroughbred racing on Good Friday, following the success of the inaugural meeting at Sale in 2022 and Geelong last year.
A benchmark 70 event, the Country Trainers Series Final is exclusive to trainers who are licensed in Victoria only, had less than 50 metropolitan starters in Victoria during the racing season, and less than five metropolitan winners in Victoria in the same period.
The outsider of the field in the early TAB market at $41, Firm As A Rock will bring plenty of form in lesser class races with her to Yarra Valley, highlighted by a benchmark 58 win over 1454m at Kyneton four starts ago and a last start third over 1600m at Swan Hill.
The five-year-old - to be ridden by Teo Nugent - will carry the equal bottom weight of 54kg, 10.5kg less than the $3.60 early favourite Belthil (64.5kg) and 7kg less than the Liam Howley-trained second topweight New York Hurricane.
While she is rising steeply in class, Donaldson is optimistic the daughter of Your Song and Firm Option can be highly competitive.
"The top weight is 64.5 kilos and we get in with 54 - it's a fair gap," he said.
"And you know what they say - weight will stop a train.
"We'll have a try. I've had a couple of horses that have run fourth in $100,000 races, so if she did the same, she'd pick up good money."
A winner of three of 43 starts and placed 12 times, Firm As A Rock was a touch unlucky not have made it four wins at Swan Hill earlier this month, only fading late after reaching the lead with about 50m to run.
It continued a pleasing preparation that has included 15 starts since last July for a win and eight placings, including five seconds.
Donaldson hailed the mare's durability and consistency over the past nearly 12 months.
"She's only won the three, but there has been a bit of bad luck along the way. She really could have won five," he said.
"Luck does play a bit of a part.
"This horse goes alright at Yarra Glen. She's had four starts around the 1500 for a win and a second and a fifth.
"I don't think we are wasting our time."
The eight-race program at Yarra Valley is headlined by the prestigious $500,000 The Country Discovery (1200m) and the $150,000 Country Oaks (2200m).
