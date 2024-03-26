Pyramid Hill Community Practice Match Series carnival a winner

A HUGE day of pre-season football and netball matches on Saturday has raised $1600 for the Pyramid Hill CFA.
Pyramid Hill hosted its fourth annual Pre-Season Community Practice Match Series at Mitchell Park featuring five football and eight netball games.
On the football field the day kicked off with a Bendigo Pioneers under-18 girls intra-club match where the yellow team narrowly accounted for the blue team.
That was followed by Newbridge scoring a narrow win over Wandella, Ultima beating Charlton, a comfortable win for Woorinen over Lake Boga and Pyramid Hill kicking the final two goals to over-run Boort.
"While the football was being played there was action aplenty on the netball courts with eight games being contested for the day," Pyramid Hill's Geoff Hickmott said.
"A key feature of the contests on both courts was the presence of Netball Victoria umpires who were there to assist club umpires who are seeking to obtain their badge during the coming season.
"And a valuable addition to the day was the presence of three health-focused businesses who donated their services.
"Free spot skin checks were offered thanks to Your SkinScan while Northern District Community Health provided both blood sugar and blood pressure checks to those who were interested.
"And supporting these valuable services was The Van, a mental health service provided by Anglicare that targeted teenagers who may have been seeking advice.
"To cap off what was an extremely successful day was the generous donations by matchday supplies business Sportstrap who made available sports trainers and first aid equipment for all participating clubs."
Entry to the day was by gold donation, with all money raised going to the Pyramid Hill CFA branch.
