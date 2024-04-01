Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: MARONG

By Kieran Iles
April 1 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsty Hamilton will be one of Marong's A-grade leaders during the 2024 LVFNL netball season. Picture by Darren Howe
Kirsty Hamilton will be one of Marong's A-grade leaders during the 2024 LVFNL netball season. Picture by Darren Howe

MYSTERY and intrigue surrounds Marong's chances heading into the 2024 LVFNL netball season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.