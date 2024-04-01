LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: MARONG

MYSTERY and intrigue surrounds Marong's chances heading into the 2024 LVFNL netball season.
After coming within one goal on the final siren of forcing last year's preliminary final against Mitiamo into overtime, the Panthers will hit the court with an almost entirely new line-up.
A long list of departures from last year's A-grade line-up includes Bianca Garton (a former coach), Mia McCrann-Peters and Abby Thompson, who have both joined Golden Square, Mel Oliver, Tess Teggelove and skilful midcourter Danielle O'Toole, who has joined rival club Bears Lagoon-Serpentine as playing coach.
That leaves defender Tracey O'Donnell and the versatile Laurel Prowse as the holdovers from the squad that compiled an impressive 11-4-1 home and away season record and claimed the club's first A-grade finals win in a decade against Pyramid Hill in the first semi-final.
With 2023 coach Sue Borserio choosing not to coach on, the Panthers have turned to Robyn Cunnington to guide their fortunes and to continue the impressive gains of recent seasons.
Cunnington, who has previously led Marong's A and B-grade teams, is confident the combination of some handy recruits, the return of some former Panthers players and the elevation of some of last season's premiership-winning B-graders, can yield the Panthers plenty of success.
They will get a good gauge of their strength early on, with their first three games coming against likely premiership favourites Mitiamo, expected improvers Newbridge and another of last year's finalists Pyramid Hill.
In terms of A-grade, who is new from last season?
"We have Ashleigh Cole and Ali Boyd, and we have got Charli Crawford back. Charli (who was the league 15-and-under best and fairest and a premiership player with the Panthers in 2022) played juniors here and played a few A-grade games, but went into town to play at Golden Square last season and has come back. We also have a few girls returning to the club, including Emma Ruiter, who had a year off last year. B-grade were premiers last year and there's a few of those girls, who could easily slip back into A-grade if needed."
Are you confident of being able to hold on to your position in the top five?
"Absolutely."
What has your practice match schedule looked like?
"We had one against Castlemaine and we had one against Huntly. We had a few offers for practice matches, but I have connections at those two clubs, so I picked those two. I thought we did pretty well. Against Huntly, both teams had a fair few players out. We still have a few girls sorting out work commitments and a couple that are travelling. But it was a good opportunity to work on some plays and change some combinations and see what we've got. We fared pretty well in both of them."
Has anyone in particular stood out during the pre-season?
"Kirsty Hamilton, who played B-grade last year, but A-grade previously is definitely one. She is the head of our leadership group, with her extensive netball experience and knowledge. A great leader, who brings it all to play, and can get the best out of her clubmates. Erin Stewart, who was last year's B-grade league medallist has stood out too. Ali Boyd, who has come into the attack end and is new this year, has settled in really quickly."
Looks like a tough first-up assignment against Mitiamo, who many are predicting to be the team to beat this season. You must be looking forward to that?
"Absolutely. Why not. Straight up, we'll see where we are at. It is also the Annette Grant memorial round and pancreatic cancer fundraiser. There's no use waiting to half way through the first round or at the end of it, we'll get them straight up, see what we have to work on, and go from there. They look like the team to beat. After that, I think Bridgewater is going to come on strong on this year. They will be really vastly-improved. They are very fit and strong at this point and they have combinations that will work. But we just need to concentrate on ourselves and fix what we can."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
Bye
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
Bye
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Inglewood (a)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.