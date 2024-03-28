Bendigo Advertiser
Call this peaceful setting home

By Feature Property
March 28 2024 - 4:00pm
Call this peaceful setting home
Call this peaceful setting home
  • 44 Lanark Drive, Junortoun
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $830,000 - $860,000
  • Agency: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agents: Kristy Intamanon 0457 110 198 and Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: By appointment

Opt for relaxed and comfortable modern living in this light, bright residence, which has three living spaces that provide versatile zones for work, entertaining, relaxation and everyday family life.

