Call this peaceful setting home

Opt for relaxed and comfortable modern living in this light, bright residence, which has three living spaces that provide versatile zones for work, entertaining, relaxation and everyday family life.
Built in 2016, the house has a neutral colour palette to showcase on-trend design with quality finishes.
The main suite has pendant bedside lights, a large walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite. Three additional bedrooms have built-in robes.
An ideal study/home office or formal lounge is a versatile space for work, relaxation or entertainment.
The heart of the home lies in the open plan living, dining, and kitchen zone, with an adjoining multipurpose room that'd be ideal as a kids' playroom or media room.
Glass doors lead to the outdoor area, creating seamless indoor/outdoor living and a dining space for year-round enjoyment.
A secure double garage and walk-in linen cupboard enhance the home's functionality, and it also includes evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating.
Landscaped front and rear yards are adorned with established magnolia trees, lush lawns and garden beds, all with irrigation.
There is side access to a convenient large shed, which has a built-in woodfire heater.
Enjoy the convenience of this idyllic location, within walking distance of Catherine McAuley College and the O'Keefe Rail Trail, with easy access to Bendigo's CBD and Strathfieldsaye amenities.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience the allure of this peaceful rural setting, contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
