Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Family friendly grandeur

By Feature Property
March 28 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family friendly grandeur
Family friendly grandeur
  • 22 Bronwyn Court, Spring Gully
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
  • $1,150,000 - $1,175,000
  • Agency: McKean McGregor
  • Agent: Vanessa Apppleby 0431 543 897
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stunning property combines elegance and grandeur with a practical and spacious floorplan that will suit a variety of buyers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.