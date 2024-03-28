Family friendly grandeur

This stunning property combines elegance and grandeur with a practical and spacious floorplan that will suit a variety of buyers.
Sitting in a quiet, family-friendly court and walking distance to bus stops, playground, sporting reserve and a school, the home offers move-in ready living, with multiple zones inside and out.
With elements of Georgian-style architecture, this GJ Gardener build features high ceilings and generously proportioned rooms.
The landscaped front garden and appealing facade sets the scene for what is to come. The front door opens directly into an entry hall and sizeable formal living and dining area. Also off the entry is the first of four (or even five or six possible) bedrooms, with the two-way ensuite off this room making it the ideal guest suite.
At the rear of the home is a large open plan kitchen, living and dining space, the triple aspect windows and doors to the side and rear of the house, really bringing the outside in.
A sweeping staircase in the front room leads up to a grand main suite with a walk-in robe, ensuite and lounge area, together with doors out to a balcony with stunning views.
Two further bedrooms, both with built-in robes, are on this upper level, along with a family bathroom, study, large landing with access to the front balcony and an additional living room with built-in storage.
An incredible outdoor space is accessible via the downstairs living room and set over two levels. This fully landscaped garden has a tranquil undercover area, veranda with grapevines, formal hedging, mature plants, and steps down to a greenhouse and shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.