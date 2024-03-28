Bendigo Advertiser
The complete family home in Junortoun

By House of the Week
March 28 2024 - 5:00pm
  • 41A Popes Road, Junortoun
  • 4 Bed | 3 Bath | 5 Carparks
  • $2.2 million - $2.35 million
  • Agency: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Sue Dearaugo 0418 518 774
  • Inspect: By appointment

When it comes to this week's House of the Week, selling agent Sue Dearaugo couldn't put it more succinctly: you can't help but be blown away by the shed.

