The complete family home in Junortoun

When it comes to this week's House of the Week, selling agent Sue Dearaugo couldn't put it more succinctly: you can't help but be blown away by the shed.
Built during the pandemic, the 40 x 15 meter edifice has seven roller doors, plenty of room for a workshop, boat, caravan and multiple cars. It also has a mezzanine loft and painted lines on the cement floor which enable it to be used as a tennis and basketball court.
The Macquarie Homes dwelling was built in 2015, and has had just one owner, a repeat customer who worked with the company on this enviable design. "The house is basically self-sufficient," says Sue. "There are no water bills because of the sheer size of the tanks, and there's solar panels on the roof."
Servicing the property is a 12kw solar system, and three large water tanks for the home, gardens and pool.
The formal foyer leads to a large office/study and one of two main bedrooms, which makes it an excellent parents' retreat.
A soundproof theater room has been designed with a raked ceiling and multi-level seating - why go anywhere else to catch the next big game or latest movies?
The kitchen has large preparation areas, stone benchtops, multiple sinks, a Bora induction cooktop and Neff oven. Soft-close drawers have all your storage covered.
Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in robes provide direct access to the third complete bathroom, while at the rear of the home is the second main bedroom.
"The bedrooms are really large and each one has a full bathroom," says Sue of another of her favourite aspects of the home.
Heating and cooling is provided, with double glazed windows throughout and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.
The 14.5 x 5 meter inground pool is solar heated, making it perfect for extending the swimming season.
Other features include an alfresco area, ducted multi-zoned refrigerated system, and a large laundry/mudroom with access to the attached garage.
The land is 2.5 acres, with the rear section divided - ideal if equestrian pursuits are your thing.
There is also a second 9 x 7 meter shed, a veggie garden, pizza oven and fire area - the winter months will still be cosy, even when you're outdoors.
Rarely does a property tick all the boxes like this one does. Contact the agency to arrange your own inspection.
