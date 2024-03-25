Bendigo Advertiser
Traffic controller didn't issue 'safety warning' before fatal crash

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 25 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Captain Chris Gobel, pictured in 2013, was one of four people who died in an aircraft crash at Mangalore. Picture by Julie Hough
An air traffic controller did not issue a "safety warning" before two planes collided mid-air because he believed the pilots were already "sorting themselves out".

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

