LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: NEWBRIDGE

AFTER strong signs of improvement last season, Newbridge is ready to take the next step this LVFNL netball season.
The Maroons showed exactly what they were capable of last year, finishing the season with the distinction of being the only team to score a win against back-to-back premiers Maiden Gully YCW, doing so by three goals in round six.
While the positive gains of last season's only translated into an 8-8 regular season win-loss record and a first-up finals loss to Pyramid Hill in the elimination final, the Maroons look to have strengthened their line-up nicely, regaining 2016 premiership stars Rachel Pettifer (from Golden Square) and Meg Jennings (year off), while bolstering the midcourt with the inclusion of former Mount Pleasant centre Hayley Martiniello.
They will slot in alongside fellow A-graders Kym Childs, Jorja Hufer, Morgan McCormick, Sarah McClusky, Sarah Lovell and Lauren Knight.
The Maroons will have co-coaches this season, with last year's leader Selina Holland being joined by Kristy Gandy.
How have you fared recruiting-wise for 2024?
"(Premiership players) Rachel Pettifer and Meg Jennings are back and we have also picked up (midcourter) Hayley Martiniello, who had last year off, but previously played at Mount Pleasant. We feel that's three very handy acquisitions for us."
On the flip side, have you lost any A-graders from last season?
"Georgie Hyett is having a baby, so we wish her all the best, but we still have nine A-graders without her. Hayley will take the centre spot that Georgie played in last year One our wing defenders from last year, Abby Rowley, she lives and works down in Melbourne and was travelling back last year, but still being down there, she's decided it might be a bit hard committing again this year. So other than that, we have retained everyone else."
"Given the impressive 'ins', you must be pretty confident about the season ahead?
"We have height and strength at both ends this year, and with the addition of Rach and Hayley, that only adds to the speed and agility in our midcourt. It will be great to see how the season pans out. We made gains last year and made finals and played Pyramid Hill in the elimination final. Unfortunately, we had two injuries leading into that, which didn't give us the best crack at it. We have only strengthened the team since then, which should stand us in pretty good stead."
How do you assess the rest of the competition?
"Maiden Gully (YCW) have pretty much lost most of their A-grade side, so that is going to be interesting. Bridgewater has picked up a few handy players. Obviously Mitiamo look like they will be pretty tough to beat again. Marong have had a change of coach, so it will be interesting to see how that pans out after Sue (Borserio) got them to a preliminary final."
How is the coaching combination with Kristy Gandy developing?
"Kristy is already kicking goals. She has jumped on board and is really gelling with the group and bringing some great positivity. Her netball knowledge is impeccable. She played at Newbridge about 20 years ago. I have no doubt she will be a great acquisition as we have already seen."
Has anyone in particular really stood out during the pre-season?
"Our new recruit Hayley Martiniello is just a pocket rocket - so dynamic. Speed, agility, she is everywhere."
What has your practice match schedule looked like?
"We have already had a hit-out against South Bendigo in which we got off to a really great start and really made South work for it. I couldn't have been prouder of the girls. (Last weekend) in the Pyramid Hill community practice match series we had Wandella. And then we have one more against Natte Bealiba on the 6th of April. That will be the last one before round one."
You have played a lot of close games in recent times against your round one opponent Bridgewater in recent seasons. Looks like you'll get a good first-up test?
"It's been a bit of an age-old rivalry. There has been some very close games in recent times (including a one goal win to Bridgewater early last season). They have picked up a couple of handy players, which will only strengthen their side, which we only just beat to get into finals last year. It will be a good match-up straight up."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Marong (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
Bye
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Marong (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 14 - July 20
Bye
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Mitiamo (h)
