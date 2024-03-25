Private health patient loyalty sees St John of God expand cancer services

Rewarding private patients for the premiums they pay each year has seen St John of God Bendigo Hospital expand its cancer services.
A new medical oncologist, a McGrath Breast Care Nurse Consultant and plans for oncology rehabilitation services are all part of the hospital's growing cancer care options.
Oncologist Dr Amy Davies has started work at the hospital attending once a week with the hope that will extend to more days in the future.
Dr Davies' appointment is in addition to Dr Cameron McLaren's oncology role which is a mix of monthly in-person visits as well as virtual care through telehealth.
Dr Davies said Bendigo had a good array of cancer services with Bendigo Health providing "a really good public service".
"Bendigo people should be proud of the holistic services it has now," she said.
"We're just trying to enhance what's available in the private sector.
"If people have been paying their premiums long term, they should be given every opportunity to benefit from that.
"It's about giving patients as much benefit and rewards for paying their premiums over many years."
Dr Davies said in addition to treating patients, she was available to talk directly with referring GPs to answer questions and give advice.
"I've found the whole St John of God Bendigo Hospital very cohesive and friendly to patients and colleagues and I'm very grateful to be here," she said.
"In the cancer area, it was very clear from day one that the oncology nurses and support staff are not only extremely experienced but also incredibly kind and skilled.
"A big thank you to the Bendigo and district community, and particularly the St John of God family, for the very warm welcome so far."
St John of God Hospital chief executive officer Michael Hogan said he was "very pleased" Dr Davies had joined the Bendigo team.
"Dr Davies has broad experience with treating most organ cancers and she has undertaken significant academic research," Mr Hogan said.
"Private patients with cancer now have access to an extensive suite of personalised care and services."
Oncology Nurse Unit Manager Claire Pysing said St John of God Bendigo Hospital gave patients with private health insurance the choice to receive individualised premium cancer care.
"We're a small team who provide a caring and intimate service," she said.
"We put the physical and emotional needs of patients at the centre of our approach.
"We have four highly qualified oncology nurses. We have four chairs and we offer treatments five days a week."
Ms Pysing said Shanya Beattie had also joined as the hospital's McGrath Breast Care Nurse Consultant.
"Shanya is available to help explain complicated information and offer emotional support to patients and families," Ms Pysing said.
Mr Hogan said there were plans to offer oncology rehabilitation services using the skills of the hospital's allied health team and Dr Kareen Khaw.
"Dr Khaw is a caring and clinically driven doctor who is passionate about rehabilitation medicine," he said.
"Our inpatient rehabilitation service specialises in delivering comprehensive multi-disciplinary treatments."
