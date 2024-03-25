Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Private health patient loyalty sees St John of God expand cancer services

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 25 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John of God Bendigo's oncology nurses (from left) Mollie McIntyre, Claire Pysing, Kahlia Wolsley and Jacqueline Byrne. Picture supplied.
St John of God Bendigo's oncology nurses (from left) Mollie McIntyre, Claire Pysing, Kahlia Wolsley and Jacqueline Byrne. Picture supplied.

Rewarding private patients for the premiums they pay each year has seen St John of God Bendigo Hospital expand its cancer services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.