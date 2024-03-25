Positive signs for Bendigo City in State League season-opener

Bendigo City FC's senior squad started the State League Five season with an encouraging performance against Gisborne.
Bendigo shared the points with Gisborne in a 1-1 result that pleased new coach Sean Boxshall.
Gisborne, relegated to State League Five after a poor season in State League Four last year, fielded a team that included former Socceroos midfielder Carl Valeri.
"Gisborne will be pretty strong. They've recruited well and they have a different squad to last year,'' Boxshall said.
"For us to go away and get a point from the game was pretty good.
"While you'd always prefer to win, sometimes a draw against a strong opponent away from home is as good as a win."
Gisborne opened the scoring in the first half before Bendigo City responded seconds before half-time.
A Lachlan Kelly corner found Declan Cahill in the box and his header beat the Gisborne keeper and slammed into the back of the net.
Bendigo City looked the better side for the opening half of the second-half and created some chances.
Bendigo City was awarded a penalty, but Luke Burns' shot from the spot was well-saved by the Gisborne keeper.
Bendigo also had a shot at goal cleared off the line by a Gisborne defender.
"It was an end-to-end game and from a spectator point of view it would have been good to watch,'' Boxshall said.
"We had the better chances in the second-half, but we also had to defend well in the second-half.
"I thought, as a unit, we defended strongly. It was a game that could have gone either way, so I thought 1-1 was probably a fair result."
Valeri, 39, played in Italy for 10 years, represented Australia 52 times and helped Melbourne Victory to multiple A-League championships.
His appearance for Gisborne was a highlight for the Bendigo City players and coaching staff.
"For a bloke of his age, he's still got it,'' Boxshall said of Valeri.
"I was a fanboy all day. I've always liked him.
"For our young players to get the chance to play against someone like Carl, who has played at that level, was a great experience."
Bendigo City has the Easter weekend off before hosting title favourite Lara United at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on April 6.
Bendigo City's key recruit Ethan Hunter will play his first game of the season against a Lara United team that opened the year with an emphatic 5-2 win over Ballarat SC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.