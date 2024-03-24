Classic Holdens and GM cars showcased in Bendigo with 200 on display

Car lovers of Bendigo were treated to a glorious sight on march 24 as vintage cars from the 1950s, 60s and 70s were rolled out into the Showgrounds for all to admire.
The showings allowed the car owners to tell interested people how the work involved in the upkeep of the classic vehicles.
Dozens of people across the day inspected the cars.
The car meet included some of the best vehicles manufactured by Holden and General Motors with over 200 cars on display.
