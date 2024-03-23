Clohesy, Waldron power Suns to massive score in BDCA grand final

DANIEL Clohesy and Grant Waldron have shared in one of the great Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final partnerships as Strathdale-Maristians posted a massive day one score against Kangaroo Flat at the QEO today.
The Suns made the most of the invitation to bat first in perfect grand final day conditions, pummeling 6-363 off their 85 overs.
On a day that would have had the history buffs pondering just where the Suns' run-feast ranked in terms of highest BDCA first XI grand final scores, the answer is equal fourth.
Only Harcourt's 468 v South Bendigo in 1928-29, Golden Square's 369 v Bendigo in 1940-41 and Golden Square's 368 v Ordnance Imperials in 1943-44 are higher, while Sandhurst also made 363 against Bendigo in 1963-64.
Before Saturday the last team to have made more than 300 in a first XI grand final was Golden Square (7-306) against Strathdale-Maristians in 2008-09 at Canterbury Park.
Clohesy and Waldron wrote their names into the annals of BDCA folklore with their superb second wicket partnership of 203.
As it has done so often over the past two seasons Kangaroo Flat stuck to its preferred option of winning the toss and bowling first and it paid an immediate dividend when on the second ball of the day Dylan Klemm had Suns' captain Cameron Taylor (0) trapped lbw.
At that stage the Suns were 1-0 and the time was 12.01pm when No.3 Waldron headed to the wicket to join Clohesy.
The Roos wouldn't take their next wicket until the Suns were 203, the time was 4:06pm and they were into the 61st over as Clohesy and Waldron took a stranglehold on the grand final.
Clohesy had a slice of luck early in his innings when put down by the usually safe hands of Chris Barber at gully when he was on four off Dylan Klemm, which would have had the Suns 2-11.
Kangaroo Flat also had an early confident caught behind shout when Waldron was on one off the bowling of Brent Hamblin given not out in the fourth over.
Playing against the No.1 bowling attack in the competition, Clohesy and Waldron saw off the new ball and then set about laying the foundation for the Suns' monster score.
At the first drinks break they had progressed the Suns to 1-43 off 20 overs before Clohesy upped the ante.
Clohesy took 81 balls to bring up his 50, while the pair brought up their 100-run partnership in the 37th over.
By tea the Suns had advanced to 1-106 off 41 overs with Clohesy on 63 and Waldron on 40 at the break.
Five overs after the resumption of play Waldron brought up his 50 as his sparkling form continued, with the grand final the Suns' coach's seventh half-century in his past eight innings.
There continued to be no let-up from Clohesy and Waldron on the Roos, who had to dig deep into their bowling arsenal by utilising seven bowlers as opposed to just the four that were needed in the previous week's semi-final demolition of Sandhurst.
The Suns' duo brought their 150-run partnership up in the 52nd over and then came a moment to cherish two overs later for Clohesy when he etched his name into the BDCA history books with a grand final century.
With a cut shot off leg-spinner Chris Barber (0-57) that raced to the boundary on the swimming pool side of the ground Clohesy brought up his ton, with his 100 coming off 154 balls.
Clohesy added a further 18 runs before his brilliant innings came to an end for 118 when caught at deep backward square leg by Matt Dwyer off Dylan Klemm, bringing to an end the 203-run partnership between he and Waldron.
In what was the highest individual score in a BDCA first XI grand final since Heath Behrens' 139 n.o. for Bendigo United against Golden Square in 2006-07, Clohesy's 118 came off 171 balls and was laced with 15 boundaries.
It was the third century of Clohesy's career with the Suns - and what a stage to do it on.
Waldron fell eight runs short of joining Clohesy in the BDCA grand final century club when his innings ended in the 67th over when lbw to Luke Stagg for 92.
Like Clohesy, Waldron showed tremendous temperament in facing 206 balls and hitting nine boundaries and he closes his season out having averaged 76.1 across his last eight innings.
While it was the 203-run partnership between Clohesy and Waldron that was the cornerstrone of the Suns' innings, the runs flowed throughout the full 85 overs through additional contributions from Jack Neylon (51 off 51), James Barri (44 off 42), James Vlaeminck (34 off 20) and Matt Wilkinson (13 n.o. off 10).
The innings also featured Neylon and Barri adding 49 for the fourth wicket and Neylon and Vlaeminck putting on 63 for fifth wicket.
The Suns' score of 6-363 featured 37 fours hit and two sixes - one from Neylon and one from Wilkinson in the final over of the day bowled by Stagg - as they scored at a run-rate of 4.27 and allowed the Roos to bowl just 11 maidens.
Dylan Klemm (3-86 off 19) was the leading wicket-taker for the Roos, while Stagg picked up 2-72 off 16 and Hamblin finished with 1-63 off 18.
Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) - "It was a brilliant partnership by Chlos and Waldo.
"The part I was most impressed with was the way they both controlled their innings. They stuck to their strengths, waited for balls that were in their zone and tried to cash in when they got them.
"To do it for the length of time they did was just a very impressive partnership.
"That partnership then allowed the rest of the guys to have some freedom when they batted.
"Because of the tone that Chlos and Waldo had set with the way they were able to score their runs, the rest of the guys just looked for the singles they could take and then capitalised when it was in their zone.
"It was a good day today, but we are only halfway through the game and Kangaroo Flat gets the opportunity to bat tomorrow for 85 overs.
"We will come out tomorrow and put our best forward and hope that we've got enough."
Jake Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - "Strathdale batted very well today on what is a tough ground to defend on.
"The wicket was a bit tacky early on and we were getting the ball to do a fair bit off the wicket in the first 10 or 15 overs.
"We had a couple of chances that didn't go our way early and then the wicket flattened out, but we wanted to make the most of it with the new ball early when it had a bit in it.
"I'm proud of the way the boys stuck at it all day and now we'll look forward to tomorrow.
"We know that it's four-and-a-half an over for a whole day on a pretty flat track and a quick outfield, so we're still up and about and positive that we can get the runs.
"If we can do what they did today in getting a couple of blokes set and build some partnerships... we're pretty happy in terms of what we can bring to the table tomorrow."
