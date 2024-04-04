Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

BFNL 2024 football season preview: Eaglehawk

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young star Jack O'Shannessy celebrates a goal in the 2023 BFNL semi-final. Picture by Darren Howe
Young star Jack O'Shannessy celebrates a goal in the 2023 BFNL semi-final. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk enters the 2024 season with a youthful outlook after several key player departures, including Michelsen Medal winner Noah Wheeler.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Your one-stop shop for this year's football and netball previews
Mount Pleasant's Mitch Rovers and Mitiamo's Amelia Ludeman.
Adam Bourke, Luke West, Kieran Iles and Nathan Spicer
No comments

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.