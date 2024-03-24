HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: ELMORE

ELMORE will be chasing HDFNL premiership redemption following an early and disappointing finals exit last season.
The talent-laden Bloods swept all before them during the home and away series, cruising to an imposing 16-0 win-loss record, following an emphatic premiership triumph in 2022.
But a pair of finals losses to eventual premiers White Hills and Colbinabbin left them without a chance to defend their crown on grand final day.
Gabe Richards, who will again share the coaching reins with Allira Holmes, said last year's finals series would serve as obvious motivation.
The Bloods have only strengthened their ranks following the returns of co-coach Holmes and fellow 2022 premiership defender Kelsey Niven following a year off.
With no player losses of which to speak, Elmore will start the season as the team to catch.
How are you shaping a few weeks out from the 2024 season?
"We are pretty similar to last year - we've just welcomed back the girls that had babies. So we are welcoming back Allira Holmes and we are welcoming back Kelsey Niven. It just bolsters that defensive end. We obviously performed well throughout the season last year, we just didn't complete the finals the way we would have liked to. The season was fine for us, I think we'll just be better off for the experience of having played in those tough finals."
The returns of Allira and Kelsey are real bonus for you?
"They are looking fit. I think we have learnt that it is about progress and not perfection at this time of the year. For them to take it as gentle as possible as they come back into competitive sport, will hopefully have them firing at the right time of the season. At the minute, things seem to be going well. It's a long season and it's important (across the board) that we try to remain injury free and competitive throughout the whole year."
Have you lost anyone of note from last year?
"No. Most of our A-grade and A-reserve sides will be similar to the last few years."
I imagine last year's early finals exit will put plenty of fire into the bellies of the Bloods players?
"Obviously that's not at all how we wanted our finals campaign to go. You can only learn from losses like that, otherwise, you probably shouldn't come back. It was a really bitter pill to swallow after having such a sensational year and having won it the year before. Perhaps that was to our detriment, not having dropped some games in a while. We can only be better off for the experience of having played in those really tough finals. But credit to the other teams that really stepped up and took it to us. We know finals are not a given. They are not given to you; you have to earn them and we didn't last year. Hopefully we can turn that around and make amends this season."
You played Bridgewater in a recent practice match. Are there any more games scheduled?
"We have another one next Tuesday against Eaglehawk and we were going to play a match against Sandhurst, but that one fell through. We might push that one back a few weeks. It's lovely to have these teams reach out to play practice matches and I for one certainly playing against other teams. It's a chance to try some different combinations and it allows you to see where people are at at this time of the year."
Where will the threats come from this season? Will it be the usual suspects, White Hills and Colbinabbin, is there someone else to look out for?
"The finals series showed us that they (White Hills and Colbinabbin) are certainly not to be taken for granted. I'm not sure what their turnover looks like coming into the season, but you can never underestimate the talent those clubs have. I think a few of the Bendigo league girls have jumped into a few of the HDFNL teams, so it will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays out at the various clubs that have picked up players."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 6
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 2 - April 13
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 3 - April 20
Bye
ROUND 4 - April 27
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 5 - May 4
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 6 - May 11
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 7 - May 18
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 8 - May 25
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 9 - June 1
v LBU (h)
ROUND 10 - June 15
Bye
ROUND 11 - June 22
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 12 - June 29
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 13 - July 6
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 14 - July 13
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 15 - July 20
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 16 - July 27
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 17 - August 3
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 18 - August 10
v LBU (a)
