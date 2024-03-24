HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: ELMORE

"Obviously that's not at all how we wanted our finals campaign to go. You can only learn from losses like that, otherwise, you probably shouldn't come back. It was a really bitter pill to swallow after having such a sensational year and having won it the year before. Perhaps that was to our detriment, not having dropped some games in a while. We can only be better off for the experience of having played in those really tough finals. But credit to the other teams that really stepped up and took it to us. We know finals are not a given. They are not given to you; you have to earn them and we didn't last year. Hopefully we can turn that around and make amends this season."