Bendigo police officer to face contest mention on sexual assault charges

A Bendigo police officer charged with sexual assault is set to face a contest mention in Bendigo in May.
Western Region Constable Andrew Lawrence Cussen, 30, appeared briefly by videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on March 20.
The Strathfieldsaye man has been charged with three counts of sexually touching a person without consent in circumstances where he did not reasonably believe that person was consenting.
The charges related to alleged behaviour on April 25, 2023.
The informant division - Sofvu Investigations - specifically investigates Victoria Police employees alleged to have committed family violence or sexual assault.
Mr Cussen is not alleged to have been on duty at the time.
He appeared by videolink wearing a white shirt and black tie.
The court heard from his lawyer, Will Parker, that "the matters have not resolved" and a contest mention was sought.
Mr Cussen remains on summons and will next appear on May 22 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
