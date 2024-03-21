Quality country living in an immaculately presented brick home

This immaculately presented brick home is a place of quality and comfort.
With spotless interiors and an excellent location, it's ready for you to move straight in.
Among its many great features are three generous bedrooms. The main has an ensuite and a walk-in robe, while the others have built-in robes and a study nook is in one of them.
At the front of the home to the right is a comfortable lounge room.
Behind this is an open plan kitchen and meals space with a large outdoor entertaining area right outside.
That kitchen has electric cooking and a handy island bench, while the outdoor entertaining area has retractable blinds for all-weather usability.
Another great feature is the 5kW solar system to reduce power bills.
Outside there's a 6x6m carport with covered entry into the house, and room for some more off-street parking if needed.
At the back there's a shed, a chook run and a veggie patch.
As for the location, it's just a short walk to preschool and primary schools, Harcourt General Store and various town amenities.
Harcourt is also just 6 minutes drive to Castlemaine, about half an hour to Bendigo and 90 minutes from Melbourne.
