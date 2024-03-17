Two caravans stolen from showgrounds in brazen early morning incident

Police are on the lookout for two caravans stolen from the Bendigo showgrounds in the wake of the Labor Day long weekend.
It is believed that unknown offender/s entered the Bendigo showgrounds on Holmes Road in a white Izuzu utility between 1.30am and 2am on Tuesday, March 12.
Investigators believe the offender/s have then broken the trailer locks on the two CRM caravans, before towing both from the car park with the Izuzu.
The caravans are both grey in colour with a distinctive blue decal.
Investigators have released images of the Izuzu and the stolen caravans in the hope that someone with information will come forward.
Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.