Hancock's seven wickets steers Mandurang into EVCA grand final

A STELLAR bowling performance from Jeremy Hancock has propelled Mandurang into its first Emu Valley Cricket Association grand final for seven years.
Having finished on top of the ladder, the Rangas needed less than one day to advance to the decider after a comprehensive nine-wicket semi final win over Emu Creek at home on Saturday.
With Hancock leading the charge with seven wickets, Mandurang skittled Emu Creek for just 98 after the Emus won the toss and batted.
In what was the EVCA's best bowling performance since Alex Collins' 6-54 for United in the 2013-14 grand final - also against Emu Creek - opening bowler Hancock bagged 7-31 off 11.2 overs.
Hancock took the first four wickets to fall, dismissing Shane Herdman (0), Ryan McNish (16), Simon Marwood (12) and Ash Benbow (0), at which stage the Emus were reeling at 4-32 in the 11th over.
Hancock later claimed the last three wickets of the innings, dismissing Matt Wiegard (4), Darren Clutton (14) and Patrick Mattu (0), with the Emus all out in the 39th over.
Six of Hancock's seven wickets were catches, while he also bowled Clutton.
"It was a fantastic effort individually from Jezza to take seven wickets," Mandurang captain Beau Clements said.
"Talking to him afterwards he said you have those days as a bowler where batsmen might play and miss without getting any nicks whereas they nicked everything today, so it was a good day for him."
The other three Mandurang wickets were taken by James Pietromonaco (3-11).
Riley Gow (23) top-scored for the Emus, while as wickets tumbled around him Brett Russell battled valiantly for 66 balls in making an unbeaten 18.
In reply Mandurang needed just 27 overs to answer with 1-102.
The only wicket the Rangas lost was Dylan Achison (38) as both Phil Berry (39 n.o.) and Corey Dickins (18 n.o.) were unbeaten.
"I said to the top-order boys that it didn't matter if we got the runs today or we'd have to come back on Sunday, just as long as we got the job done no more than two wickets down," Clements said.
"The boys put the pressure on themselves to be able to do that and they got it done."
Since playing in its last grand final - a loss to Golden Gully in 2017 - Mandurang had lost three semi-finals, including two in consecutive years to Emu Creek in 2021 and 2022.
"It's nice to get the monkey off the back after they had our measure in a couple of semi finals in recent years," Clements said.
In the other EVCA division one semi-final Spring Gully has a score to 207 to defend against United at Ewing Park.
Play starts at 1.30pm.
