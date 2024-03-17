Bendigo Advertiser
Hancock's seven wickets steers Mandurang into EVCA grand final

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 17 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 12:06pm
Jeremy Hancock starred with the ball for Mandurang, taking seven wickets in the Rangas' semi final win over Emu Creek on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Jeremy Hancock starred with the ball for Mandurang, taking seven wickets in the Rangas' semi final win over Emu Creek on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

A STELLAR bowling performance from Jeremy Hancock has propelled Mandurang into its first Emu Valley Cricket Association grand final for seven years.

