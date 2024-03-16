GALLERY: Dahlia festival was a blooming success with underwater theme

Thousands lined the streets of Eaglehawk for the 51st year of the Dahlia and Arts Festival, with spectators including those who've spent a lifetime in the Borough, with others who have arrived in the past week.
Sherie Climas said she and her family have sat in the same location every single year.
She said it had become a "family tradition since I was a little tacker" and she had told the younger members of her family - including son Jaylin - that they sit where Sherie's late nan always used to sit.
Despite being in its 51st year, it is still a hit for the Climas family as Jaylin participated in the "mystical waters" themed day.
"I'm enjoying the kids enjoying themselves," Sherie said.
"Eaglehawk is a great community with lots of support and it is a peaceful environment."
Twin sisters Ellen Grose and June Storti, who look far younger than their 80+ years would suggest, have also been to their fair few festivals in the Bendigo region.
The pair said it had been a "great day for the kids", and it was lovely to get out in the sun despite the other difficult news in the world.
Meanwhile, Gledge Tsvangirai from California Gully company Olympia Projects arrived from the UK within the last week, but he was already helping out alongside friend Enos Mahachi who was one of the key organisers of the Festival of Friendships.
The Festival highlighted multicultural food tastings, music, song and dance with traditional outfits from First Nations, Indian, Indonesian, Filipino and Zimbabwe cultures.
Maria Gillies, another organiser, said there was incredible Indian dancing with Filipino dishes such as steam buns, and desserts called turon, with her co-organiser Tracey Moss saying it has been a simply amazing day.
Ajay Mishra from the Indian Association of Bendigo is from Kangaroo Flat but he said the Eaglehawk festivities had been "a celebration of the diversity in Bendigo".
He said his group had met diverse people from across town and beyond.
"People got to enjoy the music, there was Bollywood dancing involving the crowd and it was fantastic for the children," he said.
And it certainly was a great day for the youngsters - with jumping castles and wall climbing activities - but for nine-year-old Miley, her highlight was taking part in the parade with her Eaglehawk schoolmates.
Miley said she grew up in Melbourne while her older brother Boka grew up in South Sudan, but the pair feel very at home now in the 'Borough' which was the real star of the weekend.
Boka said it was a "nice and quiet place to live, with lots of places to visit" - but he said the Eaglehawk skate park by the lake was his favourite location.
Scottish culture was also highlighted with the ever-popular bagpipes which was a highlight for Bendigo attendees Sam and Kellie who enjoyed watching the parade through town, while for California Gully woman Zoe and her little one Oakley the highlight was "just the vibe" of the day.
There is, of course, no Dahlia Festival without the iconic flower itself so Bendigo Garden Club's dahlia show was an essential part of the weekend.
Club members Shirley Turner and Keith Woods highlighted the perfection the growers had managed to attain in their flowers - with some even using tweezers and taking hours to set up their incredible displays.
