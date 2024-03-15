Dahlia and Arts take centre stage on another festival-packed weekend

The huge month of festivals in the Bendigo region rolls on with the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival now taking centre stage.
A launch party in the borough's Oddfellows Hall kicks off the event on Friday, March 15.
From there, crowds will line High Street for the colourful street parade starting at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16.
Around that is the 'Dahlia Spectacular' and Flower Show in the seniors hall in Darling Street from 8am and the Gala Fair at Canterbury Gardens between 11.30am to 3pm offering all sorts of market stalls, food and rides.
Canterbury Gardens is the location on March 17 for the festival's Sunday Family Day with free rides, games and entertainment for kids of all ages.
Throughout the weekend a variety of events will be held including the 'Eagle-Bald' art competition and numerous art exhibitions, literary awards and film screenings.
In announcing the festival's line-up earlier this year, Eaglehawk Festivals president Reece Hendy was excited about showcasing the 'Burra's' natural settings.
"The theme of the festival is 'Mystical Waters' promoting the much used Lake Neangar and Lake Tom Thumb, known for their variety of activities for all ages and walking tracks that locals use everyday," he said.
"The lakes will play an increased role in the festival in the coming years so groups could consider organising water sculptures, boats and sailing events, fishing competitions and use of the Mulga Bill Cycle Track.
"Street closures will allow for a variety of street entertainment and food starting on the Saturday morning with a multicultural flavour."
The weekend's festival coincides with the continuation of the Bendigo Pride Festival, the Meatstock music/barbecue event at the Bendigo Showgrounds and the 10th Bendigo Sustainability Festival at the gardens of the Future on Sunday, giving visitors and residents a smorgasbord of activities to choose from.
