Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Court

Alleged arsonist filmed burning cars, fled from police in Bendigo

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 14 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A court has heard of how a Trawalla man allegedly filmed himself setting fire to stolen cars and stealing catalytic converters across western Victoria and led police on a car chase through Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.