Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Feather boas at the ready as Bendigo Pride Festival gets underway

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pride Festival director John Richards said this year's event celebrates the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ community. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Pride Festival director John Richards said this year's event celebrates the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ community. Picture by Darren Howe

"Something for everyone" is the idea driving this year's Bendigo Pride Festival, its director John Richards says as the 11 day event kicks off.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.