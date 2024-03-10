Firefighters battle two blazes in Greater Bendigo region

Firefighters have extinguished two fires in the Greater Bendigo region with air support used to combat one of the blazes.
A grass fire in Axedale, on the corner of Doaks Road and Canny Road started just after 3pm and required seven crews to attend the scene.
The fire burnt about a hectare and was deemed safe at 3:44pm.
While crews were battling to get the Axedale fire under control, another fire in Long Gully broke out.
That grass fire required two units to attend and burnt part of the Long Gully reserve at Cunneen Street.
The Long Gully fire was declared safe at 3:46pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.