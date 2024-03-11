GP restricted by medical board, ordered to complete education program

A dermatologist has been barred from practising until he completes three months of education and 12 sessions of mentoring so he can perform his duties without bias.
Dr Tom Crawford, who operated Appearance Medical Centre at Garsed Street, Bendigo, was told he must only practise under a range of conditions imposed on Thursday, March 7 by the Medical Board of Australia.
"The board requires Dr Crawford to comply with those conditions when practising medicine," a spokesperson for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency said.
The conditions stated Dr Crawford must complete a program of education in relation to understanding neurodiversity and providing services to patients with "intrinsic disadvantages".
He must also attend mentoring in relation to setting professional boundaries, including avoiding expressing his personal beliefs to patients in ways "that exploit their vulnerability or are likely to cause them distress".
The mentoring would also relate to practising without bias and discrimination and providing culturally safe practice and services to First Nations people.
According to the board, Dr Crawford had 21 days to nominate a person to be approved as educator, nominate a person to be approved as a mentor, nominate a primary supervisor and an alternate supervisor.
Dr Crawford, who was registered with the Medical Board of Australia as Dr William Thomas John Crawford, had updated the Appearance Medical Centre website to notify patients of the restriction.
"Medical Board of Australia has restricted my ability, for the moment, to render any assistance to you," the website read.
"I am only able to advise that you seek assistance from another practitioner.
"I am not legally able to refer to you to another practitioner."
The notice also appeared on the front of the clinic at 57 Garsed Street when the Bendigo Advertiser visited the clinic on Monday, March 11.
According to healthcare platform Healthengine, Dr Crawford had more than 30 years experience as a medical practitioner diagnosing and treating skin cancers.
He received his diplomas in dermatology from the University of Cardiff Wales and National University Singapore, and his Masters in Skin Cancer Medicine from the University of Queensland.
Dr Crawford was approached for comment.
