Man charged with murder following disappearance of Samantha Murphy

Police have charged a man with one count of murder as a part of an investigation into missing Ballarat East woman Samantha Murphy.
The 22-year-old, from Scotsburn, was arrested at his home just after 6am on March 6, 2024.
"He was subsequently interviewed by police and charged with one count of murder," a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.
"The man will face Ballarat Magistrates' Court this afternoon.
"Police are yet to recover Samantha's body and the investigation remains ongoing."
Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam-footage is urged to come forward to come forward to police.
"Today's charge follows a significant investigation and extensive searches of the Canadian Forest area over the past month," the statement said.
"These searches have involved a range of specialist units from across Victoria Police and many local community members have also volunteered their time to assist the search.
Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said it comes after a significant search in an effort to find Ms Murphy.
"This has included a dedicated and committed investigative effort led by the Missing Persons squad and also involving detectives from right across Crime Command, Counter Terrorism Command and Western Region," Superintendent Hatt said.
"This has been further supported by a range of specialist resources from across Victoria Police.
"To get to a position where we have been able to charge someone is testament to the commitment and dedication from all those areas.
"We have also had exceptional support from many people in the Ballarat community, particularly local search volunteers and members of the SES and CFA.
"I know that Samantha's disappearance has had a profound impact on the Ballarat community and I want to thank all of those people who have assisted police in many different ways over the past month."
Read about the timeline of the search for Samantha Murphy here.
Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone who sights Samantha is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with any other information about Samantha's current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
