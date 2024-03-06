Get irrigation orders in case there is increased autumn demand, says GMW

Goulburn Murray Water is asking irrigators to get in early with autumn water orders, as it's anticipating increased demand.
GMW Water Delivery Services manager Warren Blyth said irrigation delivery networks commonly peaked in autumn.
With recent dry weather, and relatively full storages, the next few weeks were likely to be a time of particularly high demand, he said.
"In times of high demand, our water planners strategically time water deliveries to ensure channels do not exceed capacity," Mr Blyth said.
"If customers place their orders well in advance, it means our planners have greater scope to optimise the capacity of the channel system and ensure everyone receives their orders at the requested delivery time and flow rate.
"It can also create opportunities for us to undertake maintenance works on channels including treating aquatic weeds that could otherwise affect flow rates."
Water orders can be placed up to 10 days in advance through WaterLINE, by heading to the GMW website: www.gmwater.com.au/waterline
For more information, customers can contact their planners, phone GMW's Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357, or email reception@gmwater.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.