'Woken by a bang and a kick to his face': woman sentenced to jail

A woman has been sentenced in the County Court to six months jail and an 18-month community corrections order after a violent, midnight attack on a former partner that left him terrified and seeking help from his assailant's mother.
The 41-year-old woman faced the prospect of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to one charge each of aggravated burglary and recklessly causing injury, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years and five years jail respectively.
Her sentence was handed down by Judge Pradeep Tiwana in the County Court in Bendigo on February 22.
The court heard the woman had known the victim - who lived alone in a small central Victorian town - for around 30 years, and had been in a relationship with him as a teenager and again for a few months prior to the attack.
Shortly after the relationship ended, the woman told two friends she was sick of him "talking shit" about her and convinced them to come with her to "talk to him".
Around midnight on December 18, 2020, she arrived at the victim's house with her two friends. She forced entry into his house by pushing the front door, which had been locked from inside by means of a wedge placed under it.
The man, who had been asleep on the couch, was awoken "by a bang and a kick to his face", Judge Pradeep Tiwana said in sentencing the woman.
She stood above the man, screaming at him, then stomped on his head and punched him, saying "You f***ing dog c***", and, "I'll have you run out of town by daylight," and "this is my town".
While the victim curled up, covering his face, the woman punched his head, face and nose and stomped on his lower back.
She continued to punch him when he stood up, and when he ran towards the back door, hearing other voices and fearing a group attack, she followed him.
One of her friends then told her, "That's enough".
The man, who had run into the bathroom, waited there with the door closed until the woman and her two friends left.
After trying unsuccessfully to call his mother and godmother, he called the mother of his attacker, who he had known for 30 years, and told her, while crying, that he had been assaulted by her daughter.
The attacker's mother arrived at his house within five minutes and, finding him injured - with a bloody face and nose, swollen lip, scratched face and cut nose and eye - drove him to hospital and called triple zero.
Police then arrived at the hospital and took photographs of the injuries which showed cuts under the victim's nose and left eye, and a swelling above his right eye.
The woman was arrested the next day and admitted to going to the man's house to "confront him about the rumours he had been spreading about [her] drug use and poor parenting".
While she admitted to punching him twice in the face she denied forcing entry to his house or kicking him.
It was only much later that she pleaded guilty to the charges.
The court heard that at the time of the attack, the woman had been using alcohol "excessively" and had a long history of using cannabis, heroin and methamphetamine.
She had also been diagnosed with several mental health disorders.
Initially on bail for the matter, she had breached her bail conditions and been taken into custody on October 31 last year but had not otherwise been in any trouble with the law.
In sentencing the woman, Judge Tiwana noted she had been found guilty of similar offending in 2013 and said deterrence was important.
"You were drunk on the night in question and were upset that the victim was painting you in a bad light," Judge Tiwana said.
"That is no excuse. It did not entitle you to behave in this outrageous manner."
Further, he hadn't found any evidence of genuine remorse for her "grave" offending.
However, since going into custody, the offender had been drug free and focused on her rehabilitation.
Now a mother of five, she had a 16-month-child with a new partner, which made her imprisonment more "burdensome" for her, and her risk of re-offending was judged to be low.
Judge Tiwana sentenced her to six months' jail for aggravated burglary and five months for recklessly causing injury, to be served concurrently, with an 18-month community corrections order to take effect after her release from custody.
