'Woken by a bang and a kick to his face': woman sentenced to jail

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 1:24pm
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A woman has been sentenced in the County Court to six months jail and an 18-month community corrections order after a violent, midnight attack on a former partner that left him terrified and seeking help from his assailant's mother.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

