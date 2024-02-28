Mayor to take $20,000 council-funded trip to Portugal

Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf is one of two people who will jet off on a $20,000 council-funded trip to Portugal.
She and a City of Greater Bendigo worker are preparing for what could be a 10-day round trip to the city of Braga in July.
The council is yet to lock in flights, accommodation and other expenses but has set aside $20,000 for the trip.
It is for a conference linked to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
Cr Metcalf is expected to be kept busy with the five-day conference, but visitors to the Portuguese city can explore what the Lonely Planet travel guide describes as "an elegant town with ancient narrow lanes closed to vehicles, strewn with plazas and a splendid array of baroque churches".
UNESCO says Braga is "one of the most vibrant technology hubs in north Portugal".
Greater Bendigo's councillors unanimously backed the mayor's business trip when they gathered on February 26.
Cr Metcalf did not take part in the vote or the discussion that preceded it.
Cr Jen Alden did.
She said going to the conference was part of the agreement the council struck with the UNESCO network in 2019 when it was recognised as a "City of Gastronomy".
"[it was] a major achievement for the region on a global stage," she told fellow councillors.
"This prestigious title first and foremost recognises that a city is creative in all aspects, highlighting Greater Bendigo's cultural and creative assets, and ambitions, across our city and community."
Mayors and representatives from about 250 cities are expected to meet at the conference to exchange ideas and shape policies.
Cr Alden is a former mayor but missed out on going when the pandemic halted global travel.
So did Cr Margaret O'Rourke, who said there was an "awful lot" of information the council could glean from the conference.
She said Bendigo's City of Gastronomy status had already brought benefits for central Victoria's hospitality sector and Traditional Owners.
The conference will focus on leveraging culture to prevent crises and help with migration. It will also be a place to share ideas as cities emerge from the pandemic.
