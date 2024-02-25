Bendigo region property valued at over $15 million for sale after 140 years

A new selling campaign has been launched for a big Yarrawalla farm owned by the same family for 140 years.
The mixed farm with irrigation is for sale between Bendigo and Kerang.
This time agents have suggested a selling price range for Spring Grove's 1714 hectares (4235 acres).
The suggested range of $3700-$4000 per acre values the cropping/grazing property at between $15,669,500-$16,940,000.
Spring Grove was offered by Nutrien Harcourts through an expressions of interest campaign a year ago.
A well known local family is offering their farm after developing a modern cropping and livestock operation near Serpentine in north central Victoria.
Most travellers would better recognise the location as close by the Durham Ox bull signpost on the Loddon Valley Highway.
As well as traditional farming operations, the area has attracted many large piggery operations in recent years.
It offers modern infrastructure, highly productive cropping country and productive livestock country.
Spring Grove (462ha, 1140ac), Bungawitta (248.5ha, 614 acres), Chynes (388.5ha, 960 acres) and Simons/Miles, Behind Holts, Tolls, Bishs on 615ha (1520 acres).
Approximately 1580ha (3904 acres) of the land is considered arable farming country with fertile soils which have been growing canola, wheat, barley, oats and vetch.
About 2000 ewes and lambs have been running on the property in recent years.
The properties have a network of catchment, channel fill dams and tanks with piped stock water to troughs.
A laser levelled irrigation layout with Padman stops covers about 778ha (1922 acres).
For more information contact Ian Carmichael from Nutrien Harcourts Bendigo on 0428 510232 and Richard Leitch on 0428 351413.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.