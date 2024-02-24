'Nurturing nature' on display at the 31st Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show

The Bendigo Exhibition Centre resembled a teddy bears' picnic as dolls, miniature figures and soft toys took over for the 31st Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show on Saturday.
More than 40 stalls showcased handmade dolls and bears, with many for sale and others competing to be crowned the best.
Organiser Valerie Truant said the longstanding event had become a tradition in Bendigo.
"I've been with the show since the start; my mother started it and I've just sort of helped her and when she got elderly I took over," she said.
"There's lots to see, there's dolls, bears, miniatures, artists, they come from New South Wales and all over Victoria."
Ms Truant said dolls had the power to transport people back to their childhood.
Some dolls on show were more lifelike than others, as makers proudly displayed their craftsmanship and meticulous detailing.
Since its inception, the Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show has raised money for Bendigo Health's Palliative Care Auxiliary, which purchases items for patients' comfort and care.
Ms Truant said it was a cause close to her heart.
"I've had a brother, a sister, and mother that have been through palliative care," she said.
"The connection was there, but my mum was always very passionate about raising money that would stay in Bendigo and be used in Bendigo."
Carmen Jones said she and her daughter Stella has this year's event marked in the calendar since coming to last year's show.
She said there was something sweet about being surrounded by people with a passion for dolls.
"It's that nurturing nature that we have, that comes out in us as mothers, daughters, nanas, it just goes through the generations," she said.
"It's something so simple as a doll or a teddy or something that can bring so much love out of people."
Stella went home with another doll to add to her collection, which Ms Jones said she loved to look after.
