Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

'Nurturing nature' on display at the 31st Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
February 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

The Bendigo Exhibition Centre resembled a teddy bears' picnic as dolls, miniature figures and soft toys took over for the 31st Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.