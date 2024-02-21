Caps Cup to be contested at track cycling meet

THE Caps Cup, run in honour of the late David Capuano, will be raced at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track meet.
The Cup was first contested in 1994 and been one of many of Bendigo's best at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street.
A top cyclist in his own right, David Capuano also shone in athletics and football.
The Capuano family has sponsored the race every year and David's father, Alan, was a long-time operator of the lap board at club racing and Bendigo's big meets, including the Bendigo International Madison.
Previous winners of the Caps Cup raced over 3000m include Tim Decker, Zak Dempster, Chris Hamilton, Tony Hughes and Brent McCaig.
Dual winners of the Cup have been Glenn O'Shea, a world omnium champion, Olympic silver medallist and dual Bendigo International Madison winner, along with BIM champion Sam Crome, Golden Mile winner Brendan Schultz and the talented Isaac Buckell.
There is a unique element to this classic, which goes 7 1/2 laps as prizemoney is awarded to fifth placing.
Throughout his career David Capuano racked up many fifth placings in the major wheelraces across Victoria and Tasmania.
Thursday night's action begins with the juniors at 6.30pm.
It's a big night for the keen youngsters as they will contest the Colin Fitzgerald Wheelraces.
A member of Australia's team at the 1980 Olympic Games, Fitzgerald is one of Bendigo's cycling legends and long-time supporter of the club.
Senior racing begins with the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace of 1000m.
On the athletics track it will be the 10th and final leg of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed distance series run by Bendigo Athletic Club.
A series first was marked last Thursday as Kyle Hilson and Andrew Snell featured in a dead-heat of the 800m duel.
Hilson and Snell ran times of 2.48 and 2.43 minutes.
Fastest time honours in the latest heat went to Kade McCay, 2.11, and April Wainwright, 2.42.
This year is the 35th running of the series in which the top 20 points scorers qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) to be run on February 29.
Thursday night's race will be on about 7.15pm.
It's free entry for spectators to the cycling and athletics action.
