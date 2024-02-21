Trio of QEO games to start season for Pioneers' girls | FIXTURE

THE Bendigo Pioneers under-18 girls will open their 2024 Coates Talent League season with a trio of games at the QEO.
The 2024 season for the Pioneers' under-18 girls begins on Sunday, April 14, against the Calder Cannons at the QEO.
The Pioneers' girls will also play at the QEO the following two weekends against the Western Jets (April 21) and Murray Bushrangers (April 28).
The Pioneers' girls will play 14 games across the 17 round home and away season.
Among their venues is former VFL/AFL ground Windy Hill at Essendon where the Pioneers will play the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Saturday, June 15.
Meanwhile, for the third year in a row the Pioneers' under-18 boys will open their season against the GWV Rebels.
The Pioneers' boys begin their 2024 campaign against the Rebels at Learmonth on Sunday, March 24.
Unlike the girls who have a trio of home games to start the season, the Pioneers boys don't play their first game at the QEO until round seven against the Northern Knights on Sunday, May 12.
The Pioneers' boys will play 15 games across the 19 round home and away season.
The 2024 home and away fixture for boys and girls again includes several community access periods.
The community access breaks provide opportunities for Coates Talent League players to study and compete in community, school and representative football.
Sunday, March 24
v GWV Rebels (Learmonth, 1pm)
Friday, March 29
v Murray Bushrangers (Shepparton, 1pm)
Sunday, April 7
v Gippsland Power (Ballarat, 10am)
Bye
Bye
Sunday, May 5
v GWV Rebels (Ballarat, 2.10pm)
Sunday, May 12
v Northern Knights (QEO, 1.10pm)
Bye
Sunday, May 26
v Eastern Ranges (QEO, 11am)
Saturday, June 1
v Gippsland Power (TBC)
Sunday, June 16
v Sandringham Dragons (QEO, noon)
Saturday, June 22
v Dandenong Stingrays (Shepley Oval, 2.10pm)
Bye
Sunday, July 7
v GWV Rebels (Mildura, 11am)
Sunday, July 21
v Calder Cannons (QEO, noon)
Saturday, July 27
v Northern Knights (Preston, 2.10pm)
Saturday, August 3
v Geelong Falcons (TBC)
Sunday, August 18
v Tassie Devils (TBC)
Saturday, August 24
v Murray Bushrangers (Moama, 11am).
Bye
Sunday, April 14
v Calder Cannons (QEO, noon)
Sunday, April 21
v Western Jets (QEO, noon)
Sunday, April 28
v Murray Bushrangers (QEO, noon)
Sunday, May 5
v GWV Rebels (Ballarat, noon)
Sunday. May 12
v Northern Knights (QEO, 11am)
Bye
Sunday, May 26
v Eastern Ranges (QEO, 1.30pm)
Saturday, June 1
v Gippsland Power (TBC)
Saturday, June 15
v GWV Rebels (Windy Hill, 1pm)
Saturday, June 22
v Dandenong Stingrays (Shepley Oval, noon)
Bye
Saturday, July 20
v Gippsland Power (TBC)
Saturday, July 27
v Northern Knights (Preston, noon)
Saturday, August 3
v Geelong Falcons (TBC)
Sunday, August 18
v Tassie Devils (TBC)
Saturday, August 24
v Murray Bushrangers (Moama, 1.30pm)
