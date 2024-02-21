Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Trio of QEO games to start season for Pioneers' girls | FIXTURE

Luke West
By Luke West
February 21 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' under-18 girls player Lucia Painter. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Pioneers' under-18 girls player Lucia Painter. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

THE Bendigo Pioneers under-18 girls will open their 2024 Coates Talent League season with a trio of games at the QEO.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.