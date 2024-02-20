Victorian country cricketers aim for three-peat

THE Victorian Country 50+ men will pursue their third consecutive grand final victory when they clash with Keilor at Harry Trott Oval in the Veterans Cricket Victoria B-grade grand final this Sunday.
The red and whites - known as the Bloods - are made up of players from the Bendigo, Maryborough, Echuca and Kyabram areas. The team is undefeated during the 2023-24 home and away season.
However, the game against Keilor is set to be a nail-biter following two close games during the season - the first a one run win and the second a little more comfortable by 30 runs.
Keilor boasts two explosive batsmen in opener Peter Venables and captain Wayne Wunhym, who are the dangermen.
Players must retire at 40 and keeping the pair's run rate down or dismissing them cheaply, will go a long way towards a Bloods win in the 36 over game.
With the ball for the Bloods, Strathdale-Maristians legend in Richard Murphy will team up with Echuca-based Michael Stephens who was in scintillating form in the last game.
They will be supported by Mandurang evergreen swing bowler Greg 'Beetle' Bailey and Rob Williams, from West Bendigo.
Bowlers cannot bowl more than six overs and there must be at least eight bowlers.
The Bloods have a long batting line up with the in-form Daryl Rooks to anchor the innings from the top.
Skipper Craig Green, from Maiden Gully Marist, can float up and down the order depending on the game situation.
Ian Clemens, from Bendigo United, and who also takes the keeping gloves, won last year's grand final man-of-the match award for his performance with the bat and will be looking for a repeat performance.
The number one target to dismiss cheaply for Keilor will be Kyabram's Ross Brown.
He has a history of hitting big sixes and reaching the 40 retired off 20 to 30 balls.
Rob Williams, Richard Murphy, and Brian Knight also like to attack the opposition with velocity.
First year veteran's player Travis Beck is also hitting form at the right end of the season and can hit the ball hard.
We run extremely well between the wickets for a veterans team, (and) most field at a high standard and that could be the difference- Skipper Craig Green
The Bloods have a long batting line-up with Neil Phillips, Jim Geltch and Greg Bailey in the lower order also having scored crucial runs in the past.
Despite their undefeated status, skipper Green said the Bloods were extremely wary of Keilor.
"Their batting is unpredictable, and the limited overs game of 36 overs suits them," he said.
"Wayne Wunhym, their skipper, is a class batsman and to see the back of him quickly would be a bonus.
"In our previous games the boundaries were short and being a home grand final they will certainly not be too close at Harry Trott Oval.
"We run extremely well between the wickets for a veteran's team, (and) most field at a high standard and that could be the difference."
Seven of the 12 for the Bloods have played in their last two grand final wins as they seek the three-peat and a move towards the top grade of Veterans Cricket in Victoria.
The game starts at 11am at Harry Trott Oval in Kennington.
The Victorian Country 12 is Craig Green (captain), Ross Brown (vice-captain), Daryl Rooks, Travis Beck (designated batsman), Ian Clemens, Brian Knight, Richard Murphy, Rob Williams, Neil Phillips, Jim Geltch, Greg Bailey and Mick Stephens (designated bowler).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.