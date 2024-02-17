Homicide squad assisting investigation into Sebastopol deaths

UPDATE, 2pm Saturday:
Police have confirmed a 55-year-old Ballarat man and a 42-year-old Sebastopol woman were found dead at a property in Morgan Street, Sebastopol on Friday night.
The matter is currently being investigated by Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives, with assistance from the homicide squad.
Police believe the two were known to each other.
EARLIER:
Two dead bodies were found at a property on Morgan Street, Sebastopol on Friday night.
Police attended the property at about 9pm on February 16, with the exact causes of the deaths yet to be determined.
In a statement, police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There is no suggestion the deaths are related to the search for missing Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy.
The search for the missing woman has entered its third week, with police still looking for any clues as to Ms Murphy's location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.