Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

VFF members called on to reject VNI West transmission line rollout

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VFF members will be asked to vote on two resolutions on the controversial VNI West transmission line, at next week's annual conference. Supplied picture
VFF members will be asked to vote on two resolutions on the controversial VNI West transmission line, at next week's annual conference. Supplied picture

Victorian Farmers Federation members will next week vote on a call to stop, or slow, the construction of the contentious VNI West transmission project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.