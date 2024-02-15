Magistrate advises homeless liquor thief to rethink her friendships

A homeless woman who stole bottles of spirits on order for her associates was advised to reconsider her relationships after facing the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this week.
Felicity Butler, who appeared from the dock, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft and multiple bail offences before Magistrate Trieu Huynh on February 14.
The court heard that over a four-month period last year the 39-year-old stole three bottles of spirits from First Choice Liquor Market in Bendigo.
According to the police, on April 26 she took a 700ml bottle of vodka worth $70 and put it under her jacket.
On May 12 she hid a $60 bottle of Canadian Club whisky under a blanket.
On July 14 she was verbally abusive to staff at the store and put a $73 bottle of bourbon inside her shirt.
When arrested in June, Ms Butler "made admissions", telling police she had been asked to steal a bottle of spirits but had taken the wrong kind and decided to drink it herself.
People often asked her to steal alcohol, she said, because they believed she wouldn't get into trouble for it.
Defence lawyer Adele Palfreeman said during the period of the offending "some of [her client's] friends were telling her to steal and thought they could use her as a mule".
Ms Butler's bail offences were due to her homelessness, lack of legal representation and lack of a phone, Ms Palfreeman said
Her client was suffering from mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the lawyer said, but was accessing significant support by way of ad hoc counselling sessions at BDAC.
Taking into account her Aboriginality, homelessness, lack of prior criminal history and the fact she was accessing support, Mr Huynh sentenced Ms Butler to a six-month good behaviour bond and ordered her release.
After what had been her first experience of imprisonment, the magistrate suggested Ms Butler also consider her friendships.
"I hope that having spent two nights in custody opens your eyes to the fact they're probably not friends and might be using you," he said.
