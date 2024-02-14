Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Strathfieldsaye man guilty of $60,000 fraud over April Fool's Day 'crash'

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 15 2024 - 9:07am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Jenny Denton
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Jenny Denton

A former Bendigo community services worker has pleaded guilty to scamming more than $60,000 from the Transport Action Commission for a car crash that never happened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.