CFA declares a Total Fire Ban for central Victoria for February 13

Updated February 12 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 3:11pm
A Total Fire Ban has been declared for Tuesday, February 13. File picture.
The CFA has declared Tuesday, February 13 a day of Total Fire Ban in the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern Country districts of Victoria.

