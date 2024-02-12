CFA declares a Total Fire Ban for central Victoria for February 13

The CFA has declared Tuesday, February 13 a day of Total Fire Ban in the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern Country districts of Victoria.
Northern Country includes the City of Greater Bendigo and Loddon and Campaspe shires.
An 'extreme' fire danger rating has been issued with a high of 37 degrees forecast.
It means no fires can be lit or be allowed to remain alight in the open air from 12.01am on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
Tomorrow's conditions in the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country will be hot and windy with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees and northerly winds around 40-50km/h before a gusty south-westerly wind change with wind speeds between 60-80km/h.
A Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating has been declared in the Wimmera Region
The CFA advises people living in areas at risk of fire to activate their bush fire plan.
Bureau of Meteorology is predicting maximum temperatures in the mid to high thirties on Tuesday before cooling to high teens to mid twenties on Wednesday.
Overnight minimum temperatures in the high teens to low twenties before cooling to low to mid teens from Tuesday night.
Severe heatwave conditions are expected to ease with a cooler change from late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
Victorians can find out if a Total Fire Ban is declared on the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au, where it is usually published by 5pm the day before a Total Fire Ban.
