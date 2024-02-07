Excitement builds at Camp Reserve as VFL player aligns with Magpies

Castlemaine has added another VFL-affiliated player to its stocks for the 2024 BFNL season.
Young gun Ryan Eyre will suit up for the Magpies when he is not plying his trade for Essendon in the VFL.
The 191cm defender had an impressive senior season at Coates Talent League Level for the Calder Cannons in 2023, including having 24 or more possessions three times.
Magpies head coach Michael Hartley was under no illusion Eyre would likely spend most of the year playing for the Bombers but said he is excited to have him when available.
"He's a quality young player, and hopefully, he'll play a good amount of footy with Essendon in the VFL this season, but if we get the opportunity to grab him every now and again, he will be unreal for us," Hartley said.
"My assistant coach Harmit Singh has known Ryan for a while, and are good mates, so he's done most of the grunt work, and it's worked out really well."
Ryan is the brother of former Essendon AFL listed player Josh Eyre, who is currently training with Collingwood in the hopes of obtaining a list spot through the Supplemental Selection Period.
Josh is rated as having a strong chance to be selected by the reigning premiers, who have three list spots available and are expected to take two players during the SSP.
However, if things don't work out, Hartley said the Magpies will go after Josh as another VFL aligned player who, like his brother, has a strong relationship with Singh.
While the Magpies' VFL players have been sweating on their respective home tracks in Melbourne, the rest of Hartley's playing group continues to build belief ahead of a season where the Magpies faithful are as excited as they've been in a long time.
"Pre-Christmas, I thought we had a fair bit of work to do, but since we returned, it's begun to come together nicely, and I think everyone is keen to get into the season proper," Hartley said.
"We've been getting good numbers, and the guys who've been coming are pretty optimistic.
"I'm loving it, and hopefully they are too.
"I obviously haven't coached much before, but I feel the group is being receptive."
Recruit Harrison Sheahan from Kyneton has impressed Hartley during the pre-season but, unfortunately, will be in a race for round one after breaking his toe in a gym accident recently.
The Magpies have a practice match locked in against Central Murray League reigning premiers Kerang a week before they face Maryborough in the BFNL season opener on Good Friday.
