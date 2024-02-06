This bridge is so old it cannot handle some trucks: call for upgrades

One in six Victorian bridges require urgent upgrades, a peak Australian grains lobby group says.
GrainGrowers has released the figure as part of its federal budget submission, which renewed previous calls for more funding for roads and infrastructure.
Many bridges cannot accommodate the scale of modern freight vehicles including the Bridgewater bridge, on the Calder Highway, and the Dimboola Bridge on the Western Highway, GrainGrowers Trade and Supply Chains policy manager, Annabel Mactier said.
"Many of Victoria's bridges were built approximately 70 years ago and are nearing the end of their useful life," she said.
"The situation is such that of the approximately 6000 bridges, around 1000 have been identified as requiring upgrades.
Increased federal funding would ensure regional Victorian shires would have more money to maintain local roads, Ms Mactier said.
Some northern councils, only just recovering from floods, were now facing further damage after rainfall over Christmas.
Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown welcomed the GrainGrowers budget submission.
"The roads issue continues to be critical, we saw the work the Grattan Institute did last year - they were talking about a figure of $1 billion a year, for a number of years," Cr Brown said.
