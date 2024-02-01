Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Bendigo police seek information for missing Kennington man, John

BL
By Ben Loughran
February 1 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John has been missing for more than three days. Picture supplied.
John has been missing for more than three days. Picture supplied.

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing Kennington man John.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.