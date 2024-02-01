Bendigo police seek information for missing Kennington man, John

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing Kennington man John.
The 58-year-old was last seen leaving a Kennington address at approx. 7pm on January 28.
John is described as having a Caucasian appearance, is approximately 168cm tall with a buzz cut and ruddy complexion.
Police have concerns as his disappearance is considered out of character.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station (03) 5448 1300.
