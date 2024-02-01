Stolen Honda found burning in Long Gully, truck crashes on Sandhurst Road

A stolen Honda hatchback has been found burning in a Long Gully carpark, police say.
The pre-dawn blaze was being treated as suspicious after police found the torched car "fully engulfed" at the Long Gully Splash Park carpark around 2.50am on Thursday, February 1.
The silver hatchback appeared completely gutted, with broken glass and charred engine parts littering the ground and number plates missing.
Police said no one was injured in the fire.
Later that morning, a 49-year-old man crashed his truck into a pole in California Gully.
It is understood the Eaglehawk man was travelling along Sandhurst Road on Thursday, February 1 when he left the roadway and crashed into the pole.
He sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, with the exact circumstances surrounding the crash yet to be determined.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on either is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
